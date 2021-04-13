Live

Preventing a terrorist attack at the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 50 will have extra tight security in the wake of recent attacks in San Bernardino and Paris. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson spoke with CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller in an extended interview for CBSN.
