Presidential campaigns turn their focus to "garbage" in final days of race In the final week of the presidential race, the campaigns descended into something of a dumpster fire over "garbage" comments. Former President Donald Trump and his allies expressed outrage over President Biden appearing to call Trump supporters "garbage," and backlash continued against the comedian who called Puerto Rico an "island of garbage" at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally. CBS News' Nancy Cordes and Libby Cathey have the latest.