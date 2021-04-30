Live

Watch CBSN Live

President Trump touts first 100 days in office

As President Trump approaches his 100-day mark in office, the White House has been touting his accomplishments thus far, including signing nearly 30 executive orders. Wall Street Journal White House reporter Eli Stokols joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.