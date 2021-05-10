Live

President Trump says, "Let's have a shutdown"

As members of Congress work on a plan to avoid another government shutdown, President Trump said he'd "love" to see a shutdown if lawmakers don't agree on an immigration deal. AP White House reporter Ken Thomas joins CBSN with more.
