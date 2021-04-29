Live

President Trump guts Obama-era climate policies

President Trump said Tuesday that he is "putting an end to the war on coal." CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN with the latest on Trump's executive order that dismantles President Obama's climate change policies.
