Live

Watch CBSN Live

President Trump embarks on his first trip abroad

President Trump embarks on his frist foreign trip in office amid controversy at home. McClatchy newspapers' senior political correspondant Katie Glueck joins CBSN to discuss details of Trump's trip and more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.