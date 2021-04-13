Live

President Obama: "We are all Jews"

President Obama gave a moving speech at the Israeli Embassy in Washington as part of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. CBSN's Contessa Brewer has more on the President's remarks, and the ceremonies taking place in other parts of the world.
