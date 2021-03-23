Live

Watch CBSN Live

President Nixon’s resignation: 40 years later

Forty years ago, Richard Nixon became the first and only U.S. president to resign from office. Historian Kenneth C. Davis, author of popular "Don't Know Much" book series, discusses the impactful event.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.