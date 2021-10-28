Biden urges Democrats to unite on smaller social and climate spending plan After weeks of negotiations, President Biden is heading to Europe with a framework for his signature spending plan. The revised $1.75 trillion proposal includes universal pre-K, funding for child care, and measures to fight climate change. However, there remain divisions within the Democratic Party. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes; CBS News political contributor and White House reporter for The Washington Post, Sean Sullivan; and senior congressional correspondent for the Washington Examiner and author of "In Trump's Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP," David Drucker, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest.