Biden urges Congress to take action after federal judge orders end to new DACA applications President Biden is urging Congress to take action on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after a federal judge in Texas ruled DACA illegal. The judge's ruling bars the Biden administration from approving any new applications for the program, however, the nearly 650,000 people currently protected under DACA will not be impacted. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers has more on the ruling and how it is impacting Congress' agenda as President Biden looks to push forward with his infrastructure plan.