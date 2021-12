Potential impact of Biden's plan to fight the spread of COVID-19 Omicron variant President Biden has unveiled new plans to help fight the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant. The new steps include the government providing 500 million rapid at-home tests, adding more testing sites and deploying 1,000 members of the military to overwhelmed hospitals. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to discuss.