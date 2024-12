President Biden issues sweeping pardon for son Hunter Biden President Biden has issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, that applies to all crimes he may have committed from January 1, 2014, through December 1, 2024. The president had repeatedly said he wouldn't pardon his son, who had been facing prison time in two separate federal cases. CBS News' Willie James Inman, Katrina Kaufman and Rebecca Roiphe have the latest.