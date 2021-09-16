Biden goes after corporations, wealthy in speech on economy In a speech promoting his economic agenda, President Biden on Thursday criticized the wealthy and corporations for not paying their fair share of taxes. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, Axios' political reporter Sarah Mucha, and The Washington Post's Capitol Hill reporter Rhonda Colvin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details, and the latest on the White House's effort to address rapper Nicki Minaj's questions about vaccines.