Biden promotes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal in Wisconsin President Biden touted the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal on a visit to La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. NPR's White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe and Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Tanya Rivero with more on the status of the deal, plus which Republicans House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may be considering for a spot on the select committee to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot.