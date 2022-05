Biden says U.S. will defend Taiwan in the event China attempts takeover The White House is attempting to clarify President Biden's comment that the U.S. is prepared to defend Taiwan militarily in the event that China attempts a takeover. He said it in response to a question from CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, who joins us to discuss the fallout from that comment, as well what Mr. Biden had to say about the spread of monkeypox.