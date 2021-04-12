Live

Pregnant women warned about Zika virus outbreak

Zika virus, a mosquito-borne virus that can cause birth defects, has seen an uptick in Latin America and the Caribbean. The CDC is now advising pregnant women to avoid travel to 14 countries. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
