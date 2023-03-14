Watch CBS News

Powerful winter storms impact both coasts

Major winter storms are hitting the East and West Coasts, bringing several feet of snow to New England and relentless rain to California. "Prime Time" host John Dickerson gets the latest from correspondents Lilia Luciano and Carter Evans.
