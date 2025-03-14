Watch CBS News

Powerful storm barrels east across U.S.

The National Weather Service is warning of just about every kind of danger, including tornadoes, hail, thunderstorms and hurricane-force winds as a large storm system moves across the U.S. Meteorologist Lonnie Quinn has the latest forecast.
