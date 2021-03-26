Live

Potentially deadly airbag recall reaches millions

The owners of nearly five million vehicles with a potentially deadly airbag defect are being urged to bring them in for repairs. So far, more than 11 million vehicles worldwide have been recalled. Jeff Glor reports.
