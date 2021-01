Post-COVID-19 clinics help "long-hauler" patients who exhibit symptoms months after infection There have been more than 20 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. At least 10%, or 2 million people are considered "long-haulers," meaning they still have debilitating symptoms weeks to months after getting the virus. Dr. Tara Narula goes inside some of the specialty clinics for "long-haulers" that are popping up nationwide, showing how critical their situation is.