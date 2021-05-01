Live

Portland train stabbing suspect due in court

Jeremy Christian, the suspect accused of stabbing two men to death and seriously injuring a third in Portland, Oregon, is due in court Tuesday. The three men were defending two teens during Christian's alleged racist rant. Mireya Villarreal reports.
