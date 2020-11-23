Pope Francis meets with NBA players at the Vatican

Election 2020
Full Election Results
Biden announces national security team
New report details Trump effort to seize private land for border wall
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine up to 90% effective, trials show
Biden expected to pick Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador
Biden taps Alejandro Mayorkas as first immigrant to lead DHS
Lockdowns' impact on greenhouse gas emissions a "tiny blip"
Americans are scared as virus surges. They're also resilient.
Coast Guard searches for crew after fishing boat sinks in Atlantic
Is this house in Israel the boyhood home of Jesus?
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Both parties rev up campaigns for crucial Georgia Senate runoffs
GOP starting to tell Trump it's over: "Stop golfing and concede"
Loeffler tests negative for COVID-19 after earlier positive result
Trump legal team disavows association with lawyer Sidney Powell
Trump campaign requests recount in Georgia
Trump campaign appeals Pennsylvania decision on election results
White House press secretary refuses to acknowledge election outcome
When do states certify their election results?
