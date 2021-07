Poor People's Campaign co-chair on voting rights, poverty President Joe Biden heads to Philadelphia on Tuesday to discuss voting rights, as Democrats and civil rights activists look to combat Republican-led changes to state voting laws. The Reverend Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the antipoverty group Poor People's Campaign, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what Democrats can do to ensure voting access for people of color and lift them out of poverty.