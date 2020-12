Pompeo blames Russia for massive cyberattack on U.S., other countries It may take months before the U.S. and other nations can determine the extent of the damage done by a widespread cyberattack. The breach is believed to be the work of Russian hackers, and went undetected for months. The Kremlin denies any involvement, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Russia for the attack on Friday. Catherine Herridge reports on the investigation.