Poll: Bernie Sanders closes in on Hillary Clinton

A CBS News/New York Times poll released Tuesday shows the Democratic race for the White House is tightening. Bernie Sanders has cut Clinton's lead to only seven points. Nancy Cordes spoke with the Vermont senator about his rise.
