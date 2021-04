Politico Playbook on CBSN: Trump's temperament and the backlash Donald Trump told "60 Minutes" that his strongest asset is his temperament. However, nationwide protests continue in response to the president-elect's harsh remarks on the campaign trail. Trump is also receiving backlash for naming Breitbart's Steve Bannon his chief strategist. Politico Playbook co-authors Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer discuss on CBSN.