Politico Playbook on CBSN: Trump's Cabinet Donald Trump has tapped Gen. Michael Flynn as national security adviser, Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, and Rep. Mike Pompeo as CIA director. This weekend, the president-elect is meeting with 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney, who strongly opposed to Trump's candidacy on the campaign trail. Politico Playbook co-author Jake Sherman joins CBSN with more.