Politicians respond to Paul Pelosi attack The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi is set to be arraigned Tuesday. Both federal and state-level charges were announced against him, which include attempted murder and kidnapping. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga and congressional correspondent for The New York Times Annie Karni join "CBS News Mornings" for a panel discussion on the extent of the charges and how political figures on both sides of the aisle are responding to the attack.