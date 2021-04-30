Live

Police reform in the wake of Chauvin verdict

Derek Chauvin's murder trial has magnified the debate over prosecuting police officers. Adam Serwer, a staff writer at The Atlantic, joins CBSN to discuss the obstacles to and debate over police reform.
