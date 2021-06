Police bodycams roll as man describes what happened before girlfriend stops breathing Interview excerpt: On October 29, 2017 at 10:30 p.m., Mark Howerton rushed his girlfriend, Cayley Mandadi to the hospital — she was not breathing and barely had a pulse. While doctors tried to save her life, Howerton was interviewed by police in the quietest place they could find: the hospital chapel. The interview was recorded on the officer’s body camera.