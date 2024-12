Police across the U.S. are illegally selling firearms, CBS News investigation finds A CBS News investigation found dozens of law enforcement leaders buying and illegally selling guns. A review of government audits and court records over the last 20 years uncovered instances in 23 states across the U.S., plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., for more than 50 cases. CBS News crime and public safety producer Erin D. Cauchi has the details.