Poet laureate Tracy K. Smith on making poetry accessible Each year, the Librarian of Congress appoints a poet laureate consultant in poetry. It aims to raise the nation's appreciation of poetry. Poets Robert Frost and Rita Dove once held the prestigious position. This fall, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Tracy K. Smith will begin her tenure as poet laureate. Smith and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden join "CBS This Morning" to discuss making poetry more accessible.