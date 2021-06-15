Podcast uncovers new details about brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi The third season of the popular podcast "Conspiracyland" delves into the life and the brutal, horrific death of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In October 2018, the Washington Post columnist was assassinated and dismembered inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, by Saudi agents, who, according to U.S. intelligence officials, were acting on orders from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff, the host of "Conspiracyland," joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.