Plane carrying Army parachutists over Nationals Park causes brief panic on Capitol Hill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is blaming the Federal Aviation Administration for failing to inform Capitol security of the pre-planned flyover at Nationals Park Wednesday evening, causing a brief evacuation. Members of the Army Golden Knights parachuting team descended into the baseball stadium for a pre-game display. Ken Gray, a retired FBI special agent and senior lecturer in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of New Haven, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.