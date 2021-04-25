"Pizzagate" suspect charged after allegedly firing shot in D.C. restaurant Edgar Welch, 28, was charged Monday after police say he fired a least one round into the floor of a pizza restaurant with an AR-15 rifle. Authorities say Welch was investigating "pizzagate," a false, anti-Hillary Clinton conspiracy theory that involved in a child sex trafficking ring in Washington. The fake story was advanced by some Donald Trump supporters, including the son of Michael Flynn, Trump's choice for National Security Adviser. Chip Reid reports.