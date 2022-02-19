CBS News App
Steelers hire Brian Flores weeks after he sued the NFL for discrimination
Pittsburgh Steelers hire Brian Flores
Brian Flores, the former head coach for the Miami Dolphins, will join the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. The announcement comes nearly three weeks after he sued the NFL and several teams for racial discrimination.
