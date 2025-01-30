Watch CBS News

Pilot reacts to D.C. plane crash

Four crew members are among the people presumed dead after a passenger jet collided with an Army helicopter above the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. Mike Coffield, a retired commercial pilot, joins CBS News with his reaction to the fatal crash.
