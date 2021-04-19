Live

Watch CBSN Live

Photo intern captures emotional moment in Dallas

Heartbreak hit Dallas after five police officers were killed by a sniper. Ting Shen, a photo intern for the Dallas Morning News, captured an emotional moment in a now iconic image and joined CBSN to discuss it.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.