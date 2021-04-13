Live

Watch CBSN Live

Photo exhibit shows Iowa caucus highs and lows

The modern Iowa caucuses date back to 1972, when Ed Muskie, a Democratic senator, finished second to "uncommitted." Dean Reynolds found a place where the starting line of the presidential race always ends in a photo finish.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.