Live

Watch CBSN Live

Phoenix VA doctor says many fear retaliation

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Rob Nabors visited the troubled VA hospital in Phoenix Thursday, but one doctor says most staff likely won't speak openly about the hospital's problems due to fear of retaliation. John Blackstone reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.