Philanthropist David Rubenstein on how 2024's unsettled times compares to past unsettled times David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of the Carlyle Group and author of "The Highest Calling" about the highs and lows of some of America's most consequential presidents, joins "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" to discuss the role of the American president with President Biden set to leave office and President-elect Donald Trump set to take the White House again.