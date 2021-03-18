Live

Watch CBSN Live

Philadelphia flower show in full bloom

Philadelphia is welcoming spring with a floral transformation of the Pennsylvania Convention Center into a springtime wonderland. The Philadelphia Flower Show, one of the oldest in the world, attracts thousands each year. Serena Altschul reports.
