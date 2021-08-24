FDA approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine likely to prompt new vaccination mandates The Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people age 16 and up. The vaccine still remains under emergency use authorization for children 12 to 15. Officials are hoping this announcement will help convince vaccine holdouts to get the shot, and it's expected to prompt more companies and schools to require vaccination. CBS News' Elise Preston joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.