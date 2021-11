Pfizer asks FDA to allow its COVID-19 booster shot for everyone age of 18 and up Pfizer is asking the FDA to authorize use of its COVID-19 booster shot for all U.S. adults age 18 and over. Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout of the lower-dose Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is underway. Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon, joined CBSN to discuss the latest coronavirus headlines.