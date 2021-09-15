Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pfizer and Moderna support COVID booster shots

Pfizer and Moderna are pushing for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, but the Food and Drug Administration has yet to support a third dose. Many Americans still need to be convinced to get their first shot. Omar Villafranca has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.