Peyton Manning officially retires from the NFL

The NFL's all-time leading passer tearfully said good-bye to the NFL. Peyton Manning announced his retirement before an audience of reporters, Broncos officials and teammates. He played 18 years, winning two Super Bowls and five MVP awards.
