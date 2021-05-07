Peyton Manning's accuser speaks out on alleged sexual harassment "Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville spoke with former athletic trainer Jamie Naughright who accuses retired NFL star Peyton Manning of inappropriate behavior as she treated him for an injury in 1996. The interview includes never-before-seen video of Manning's 2003 deposition responding to a defamation suit later brought by Naughright. Manning's attorney said in a statement: "Peyton Manning has been absolutely clear: Jamie Naughright's accusations are false." Norville joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why Naughright's coming forward with the accusations.