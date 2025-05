Pete Buttigieg's Iowa event sparks 2028 rumors; DNC could move to oust David Hogg Pete Buttigieg is in Iowa for his first in-person event since President Trump's return to the White House. Plus, a Democratic National Committee panel is moving forward with a proposal that could oust David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta as vice chairs. Political strategists Chuck Rocha and Rina Shah join "America Decides" with analysis.