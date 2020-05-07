Coronavirus Updates
Military Aide Tests Positive
Attorney General Barr says what Michael Flynn did "was not a crime"
House Intelligence Committee releases transcripts from Russia probe
Senate fails to override Trump veto of war powers resolution
Uber lost $2.9 billion in the first quarter
LeBron on Ahmaud Arbery killing: "We're literally hunted everyday"
"Murder hornets" likely came to U.S. as "unwitting hitchhikers"
Doctor denied green card while treating COVID-19 patients
McDonald's workers shot after telling customer dining area was closed
COVID-19 expected to peak in world's poorest countries soon, UN says
Full CBS News coverage: Coronavirus pandemic
People we lost to coronavirus
Pandemic brings decades-old drug supply shortages to light
Military aide assigned to White House tests positive for coronavirus
More than 12,000 Catholic churches applied for PPP loans
Aid group sees huge drop in domestic abuse reports — and it's worried
Neiman Marcus declares bankruptcy after coronavirus hit
Mets star Pete Alonso is ready for season, even without fans
Should I get a coronavirus antibody test? What the experts say
Watch CBSN Live
Personal valet to Trump tests positive for coronavirus
The White House has confirmed that one of President Trump's personal valets has tested positive for COVID-19. Ben Tracy reports.
