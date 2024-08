Perseids over Stonehenge astrophotographer on capturing the raining "ancient fireworks" Did you see the viral image of the Perseid meteor shower raining down over Stonehenge? CBS News spoke with astrophotographer Josh Dury about what it was like capturing a "window to the universe" as the "ancient fireworks" made their appearance — and why maintaining dark sky areas is becoming increasingly important as the view of the night sky "could well change within the period of our lifetime."